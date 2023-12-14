













Jujutsu Kaisen S2 E45: Itadori finally subdues Mahito, but that would not be the end of him









In previous episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen We saw how the evil Mahito executed both Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki. This made Itadori very sad, however, the help and motivation of Aoi Everything made the container Ryomen Sukuna He would get his act together and fight with all his might.

Episode 45, called Metamorphosis, represents the final part of the fight between the two sorcerers and one of the most annoying and dangerous curses in the anime up to this point.

We remind you that there are several spoilers for the animeso if you haven't seen the episode yet, we invite you to do so by taking a look through the Crunchyroll streaming service.

Jujutsu Kaisen 45: Metamorphosis

Jujutsu Kaisen: Itadori and Todo are the perfect team

In episode 45, which belongs to the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen We see how Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori face Mahito in what appears to be the last round of their fight.

There is a moment in this episode when Mahito is cornered by Itadiri and Todo, however, separates his body to create modified humans that separate the two brothers. The plan does not work very well because Todo manages to stop these enemies and everyone involved in the fight is left in the Shibuya destroyed by Sukuna.

Source: Mappa

Mahito still has an ace up his sleeve, as he decides to use a technique inspired by Satuuro Gojo and performs a domain expansion: self-incarnation of enlightenment. This causes both heroes to be trapped, with Todo being the one who waits calmly with a mini expansion and then Yuji will attack him before anything bad happens.

The worst of all is that Mahito activates another expansion, coming face to face with Sukuna, whom he tells that he is not going to let him get away with this. Mahito manages to neutralize Todo's arm and things begin to get complicated for the protagonists.

The sacrifice of everything

Mahito has Todo on the ropes and manages to hit him with a Black Flash, however, Todo uses his cursed energy to stop the blow with his abdomen. The situation causes Todo's pendant to break and it is shown that it has a photo of Itadori and one more of Takada inside.

Suddenly, we see a vision of Todo hitting Mahito with everything, but this is just that, a fictional vision of what is really happening, since the class 1 sorcerer no longer has a hand that had to be cut off and is somehow marking the ground so that Yuji can do the impossible.

Source: Mappa

At the climax, it is possible to see Todo greeting Takada, but in reality he slaps Mahito, damaging his hand, applying his ability to change places with Itadori who hits Mahito squarely with a Black Flash, who is very badly injured

Everything is knocked out by using his ability and he has no choice but to take a rest, leaving the rest of the fight to Itadori who now goes after Mahito.

Itadori admits he's like Mahito, but not anymore

Episode 45 that belongs to the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It is called Metamorphosis because we are seeing that Mahito has already managed to open his spirit to the maximum. This caused his body to become as hard as steel, making it almost impenetrable. This causes Itadori to not be able to do much about the situation.

The duel seems even between the curse and the young sorcerer, the point is that Itadori did leave Mahito very badly injured by the Black Flash and things don't look so bad. It can even be seen that what seemed like a duel tending towards a curse is in the end in the hands of a young man determined to claim all that has happened during the Shibuya incident.

Source: Mappa

Everything makes a last effort and with his cursed technique he manages to break one of the weapons attached to Mahito's body, a detail that helps Itadori knock out the curse with the black flash that no longer has any modified humans left.

What follows is a very cold dialogue from Itadori, who admits that he is like Mahito, but that he has changed now and that he already understands his role perfectly in the world. He now understands that he will be the one to finish off Mahito whenever necessary.

The end of the season is coming

At the end of episode 45 of Jujutsu Kaisen We see how Itadori is cornering Mahito and has him ready to finish him off, however, in the end Geto appears and asks Mahito if he wants him to rescue him.

At the end of the episode we see the title of the episode and we are left with the idea that Mahito will be saved by Geto, however, in the preview of the next episode we see that this antagonist will face Yuji.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is about to end and now we can only wait for the news that may be revealed about the series during Jump Festa 24. Are you a fan of this series? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

