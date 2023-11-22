













The official Jujutsu Kaisen X (Twitter) site reported that the new chapter of the anime by Studio MAPPA will have a delay. In this way, instead of waiting for it on the usual Thursday, fans of curses will have to wait until Friday. One day late.

The distribution start time for episode 42 (episode 18 of the second season), which would air on Thursday, November 23, will now be broadcast [un día después. En otras palabras, el] delivery time (after exchange) [sería el]: Friday, November 24 6:00 p.m. (Japan time).”

No further details were given, however. Lately, Studio MAPPA has been accused of labor abuses ranging from withholding payments to grueling, poorly paid work hours. Although the studio has not commented on the matter, it seems that it could have started to listen to its animators and a respite could suggest this slight delay.

However, it is a very small one, let’s hope for better working conditions for the people who give life to the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen that we adore so much.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen along with the film – which works as a prequel to the series – are available on Crunchyroll. They have both dubbing and subtitles enabled in Spanish.

The last issue of the manga chapter can be read legally and in Spanish through MangaPlus.

On the other hand, The license for the manga printed in Latin American Spanish is handled by Panini.

