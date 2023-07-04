













Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals When Shibuya Incident Arc Premieres







The first episodes of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will adapt the arches of the hidden inventory and the early death, that will let us see a Gojo from the past.

Therefore, the second installment will bring the shibuya incident, one of the most anticipated by fans, since everything will begin to get out of control. Again we shall see the most grotesque depths of Jujutsu Kaisen.

So far it has been reported that August 31 is when the part that will cover the arc of the Shibuya incident.

Next, the revealed calendar, although the number of chapters was not mentioned, yes the dates on which a new release is opened are displayed:

Gojo’s past chapters will be released from July 6 to August 3.

Subsequently, for August 10, a recap chapter was announced for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

August 17 a new recap chapter for the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

A one-week break after which, the series will return with the first episode of the Shibuya Incident arc.

Where can I watch the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen?

The 24 chapters that make up the first season of the anime series that is in charge of Studios MAPPA They are available on Crunchyroll.

Like the movie jujutsu kaisen 0, on the other hand, the manga is in the final stretch and you can read it through MangaPlus legally, free of charge and in Spanish.

At the moment, the series has 227 manga chapters, each one opens on Sundays at 9 in the morning.

