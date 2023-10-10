













Jujutsu Kaisen reveals the true form of the unstoppable Sukuna









Chapter 238 of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen introduced us to the battle between Kashimo and Sukuna, both characters begin the fight with an intensity of blows and speech. Kashimo, like Gojo, tries to reveal how a powerful monster survives alone.

Although Sukuna doesn’t think being alone is a bad thing, he comments that, at the end of the day, humans are a fleeting diversion for him. After this, the Culling Game arc keeps us with the painful defeat of Gojo Satoru, the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The last battle shows us Sukuna in his original formher power has been completely unleashed and there seems to be no trace of Megumi, because her real form could only be due to that. Both Fushiguro and Nobara are missing.

Furthermore, we are also surprised that Yuji Itadori enters the arena and now we don’t know What will await us in the hopeless confrontation between our protagonist and the King of Curses? in its original form.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

Currently, the anime that adapts the story of Gege Akutam’s mangai is available on Crunchyroll. The first season consisted of 24 episodes. The second installment began airing in the summer season of 2023 and continued in the fall of the same year.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It was delivered in deux cours format and is currently being broadcast. The anime movie that could be considered a sequel is also available on Crunchyroll.

