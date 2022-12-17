Jump Festa 23, which is dedicated to the Shueisha series, takes place this December 17 and 18, and among the news it brought is a new preview of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

It has been known for months that this series will return next year but it does not hurt to ‘prepare the ground’ and start promoting it. The new video takes up some of the events seen in his first film.

We refer to jujutsu kaisen 0. If you saw this film, you surely remember that Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto had a dialogue with each other that could not be heard on the screen.

As the video progresses, you can see some of the characters from this new wave of episodes. In addition to Gojo and Geto are Fushiguro Toji, Amanai Riko, and Ieiri Shoko. The actor and voice actresses who will interpret them are not known at the moment.

Font: MAPPA.

Another detail revealed is about which parts of Gege Akutami’s manga will be adapted; they are two arcs known as Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu and Shibuya Incident.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is another work on the part of MAPPA, the studio behind the first one. Most of the original creative team is involved again which is certainly great. Surely there will be more details before this new installment comes out.

When will the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

As revealed through the new advance the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It will be out in July next year. So it will be part of the summer premieres.

It is confirmed to premiere on the MBS and TBS channels, in addition to 28 affiliated networks in Japan. Crunchyroll located and streamed the first season, so one can imagine that it will once again acquire the rights to the second. But confirmation is needed on this.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen did he go to summer? This is most likely due to the workload of the MAPPA study. Especially since this house of animation will begin with the second season of Vinland Saga.

Likewise, he is involved in other projects which do not have a launch date or window. That is the case of the last part of the fourth season of Attack on Titana long-awaited return.

In addition to Jujutsu Kaisen we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.