













Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Opening And Ending Themes For The Shibuya Incident Arc









The opening video uses a brilliant palette in red tones that nuances each of the movements with an interesting effect. The reddish glow alerts us as we see the despair of each of the characters in important settings (for those who have already read the manga).

This new opening returns us to the present in which we began to enter at the beginning of the series. The opening lets us see both factions, on the one hand are the sorcerers and on the other the curses.

The smiles, the power and the confident steps of the characters are overwhelming.

On the other hand, the ending is softer and allows us to see our favorite team from Jujutsu Kaisen: Itadori, Megumi and Nobara, in a different style of animation and with much warmer blue tones.

The opening is titled “SPECIAL” and is interpreted by King Gnuwhile the ending is called “More than words” of Hitsujibungaku.

The sequence of images of the opening was in charge of Yuki Kamiya (Chainsaw Man: third and eighth ending), while the ending was in charge of Shouta Goshozono, andl director of the second season of the anime.

Source: EVE & Studio MAPPA

When does the second part of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

As of Thursday, August 31, 2023, the weekly chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen will return to the Crunchyroll platform.

Let’s remember that this second season was released in a deux cours format. The first five chapters are already available on Crunchyroll. The sixth episode brings us back to the present with Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara.

