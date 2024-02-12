













Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals How Yuta's Mastery Works and Why It's So Effective









Chapter 250 Jujutsu Kaisen presented us with a new fight, in which the sorcerers: Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori could have a chance to defeat Sukuna while saving Megumi Fushiguro.

The last episode gives us a glimpse of the capacity of Okkotsu's new technique, while It is clarified that without the battle in which the strongest sorcerer: Gojo Satoru was defeated, the boys would not have had a chance.

It seems that Yuta has achieved the full expansion of his domain. This is called “Authenticity in mutual love” and is based on a multiplicity of katanas with cursed techniques that he has managed to copy in his battle.

Katanas are unlimited within the domain – and some more can be filtered. However, Within all katanas, it is not possible to know what ability they contain before using them, and in fact they disappear after it.

Source: Manga Plus

Source: Manga Plus

Towards the end of chapter 250 of Jujutsu Kaisen Sukuna gets trapped inside the domain and the sorcerers could beat him enough for Yuji to open a gap from which he can awaken and Megumi's soul is able to recover her body.

We recommend you: The author of Jujutsu Kaisen commented that Fate Zero is one of the great influences on his story

Jujutsu Kaisen: Where can I read chapter 250 of the manga?

The manga work of Jujutsu Kaisen is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami that has managed to propose a canvas between gloomy and hopeful. Currently, he has projected himself as one of the most popular dark shonen.

You can read the manga here. Each episode premieres every Sunday at nine in the morning. Remember that Manga Plus has the last and first three chapters of the different series available, but if you have a payment method you can access complete series.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)