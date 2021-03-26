Jujutsu Kaisen is the anime of the moment, getting to surpass Shingeki no Kyojin with numbers that place it on a par with giants of One piece or the saga of Naruto.

So it is no surprise that information about the end of the first season or the possible sequel is leaked. Here we tell you what we know so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Leaks

Thanks to the account @jujutsukaisen We know these four images that correspond to chapter 24 that will be released on March 26, in it we can see the villain That, a curse already Yuuji Itadori like Nobaga Kugisaki of the kind of Gojou-sensei.

This season I would close the bow Death painting (or at least the part of Origin of Disobedience), with which we would have everything ready to continue with The Stellar Plasma Vessel.

Movie and second season

However, a couple of days ago, the site was registered jujutsukaisen-movie.jp that uses the same email as the official page jujutsukaisen.jp, so it is likely that we will have an official movie. It could even be the prequel Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Hopefully soon to have some confirmation, even the director of the anime Hajime Yokota it has opened the possibility for a second season. It only remains to wait if in the Anime Japan 2021 (March 27-30) there will be some news about it.

