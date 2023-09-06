













Jujutsu Kaisen reveals a new live-action and will cover the first part of the series









The most popular anime installments usually receive a live-action adaptation in Japan. For example, Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family they received stagings after their premiere.

Jujutsu Kaisen It could not be the exception and now that its second season has arrived, it is also accompanied by its live-action adaptation. We can even take a look at his style, since there were previous shows and we can review the type of show to expect, will adapt the first season of the anime.

The new shows of the live action of Jujutsu Kaisen already have a time of staging and this it will be from December 2023 to January 2024. The planned scenarios are Tokyo and Hyogo.

While the previews were held in 2022, from July to August, they were held at The Galaxy Theater, in Tokyo, and MIELPARQUE HALL OSAKA, in Osaka. Likewise, one month was the season of the shows.

Source: Shueisha

Again, Kohei Kiyasu will write the script, and the play will be directed by Kensaku Kobayashi. Below is the main cast:

Ryuji Satō as Yuji Itadori.

Kazuaki Yasue as Megumi Fushiguro.

Nonoka Yamaguchi as Nobara Kugisaki.

Ryosuke Miura as Satoru Gojō.

Sara Takatsuki as Maki Zenin.

Fuuma Sadamoto as Toge Inumai.

Takeshi Terayama as Panda.

Yoshihiro Minami as Masamichi Yaga.

Source: Shueisha

Remember that the second part of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming and available on Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen 134: Gojo vs. sukuna

The last chapter of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen It’s available on MangaPlus.. Currently, the battle between the strongest is about to reach the climax. Gojo seems safe despite having lost an arm, however, the fight of three against the powerful sorcerer could put him in bigger trouble than we think.

Let’s remember that the Sukuna possesses the body of Megumi Fushiguro, so his fate is still uncertain.

