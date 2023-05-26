













Jujutsu Kaisen reveals a bit of Gojo’s past in a new illustration of the second season

Jujutsu Kaisen He gave us a trip to the past in his brand new film Jujustu Kaisen 0. However, the facts that we need to know to understand the present of the story do not end there, which began with a focus on the trio made up of Nobara, Megumi and Itadori.

However, the new illustration allows us to see a young Gojo who belongs to the timeline of the Flashback arc.which will be the backbone of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. In which we will see Gojo, the most powerful sorcerer, being friends with Geto, a current villain, we will also see Shoko Ieri, a doctor with sinister abilities. Here is the triad from the past:

Source: Studio MAPPA

However, This second installment will also adapt part of the Shibuya incident arc, which is one of the most important. And that paves the way towards the final stretch of the manga.

The latter will once again focus on the original cast of the series and will be much heavier than the previous ones, let’s look forward to it.

What will the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen be about?

It will be released in July 2023, and it is confirmed that it will once again be a 24-episode installment.. Let’s remember that the first season along with the movie are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

The second season will begin by focusing on Gojo, Geto and Ieri on a particular and very special mission. They will have to escort a young woman who would have to become the new recipient of stellar plasma. However, it will not be that simple.

After that, we can take a look at what’s to come in the Shibuya incident arc.

