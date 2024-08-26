Jujutsu Kaisen is about to finish its delivery of sleeve and because of that he announced some projects. On the one hand, the film that is going to the cinema – which compiles the second season in charge of Studio MAPPA—, and on the other hand, original images and wallpapers that will be released through social networks.

Jujutsu Kaisen will end on September 30, 2024. And because of that, we have various news about it. ‘Unbelievable Project’ It was revealed in issue 40 of Weekly Shonen Jump.

He ‘Unbelievable Project’ It consists of the application of Shonen Jump+ and Zebrack The 245 manga chapters that make up the manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami will be released for free and legal reading. So we can reread and read the series for the first time before it ends. You can still enjoy the ending with all the details, you still have time to catch up or remember every detail!

In addition, it will be launched a countdown video that will encourage us to get into a special mood before the end of Jujutsu Kaisen. This video could compile various features of the manga, the most interesting moments.

On the other hand, Shuēisha will release different special gifts that, in principle, consist of wallpapers which will surely have good resolution, will be released on the official social networks, get ready to lose your breath with the new illustrations!

And we’re starting to get an idea of ​​what to expect, after the release of the cover of volume number 27 which comes in vibrant colors. Are you ready to say goodbye to Jujutsu Kaisen?

MAPPA Study

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen? What is it about?

Jujutsu Kaisen is available on the Crunchyroll platform, both the first and second seasons, and even the film that serves as a prequel to Yuji Itadori’s story. The entire anime series has been directed by Studio MAPPA.

Jujutsu Kaisen It is a story of sorcerers who seek to defeat the king of curses, while also trying to rebel against the archaic and hierarchical system that prevails in the world of sorcery – from the formation and involvement of families and their inherited techniques.

Yuji Itadori is a young man who has nothing to do with sorcery, however, it seems that his body is made to contain the evil of the king of curses, his journey will begin with this, and although he will gain problems in the mystical world, he will also manage invaluable friendships, between chaos and blood, there is also light.

