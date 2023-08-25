













Jujutsu Kaisen releases trailer dedicated to the premiere of the Shibuya arc









The new anime installment will focus on one of the most anticipated arcs by fans: the arc of the Shibuya incident. The trailer allows us to see almost the entire cast that we already know in the midst of incessant fights that could prove fatal.

The advance is full of action and blood, however, it will also let us see the moments of doubt of some characters. Everything indicates that we will have many surprises and some episodes that will not go back.

In this arc, Gojo will try to stop Gheto again, however, if we remember the movie of Jujutsu Kaisen Zero, we know we’ve seen different facets of what was once the best friend of the most powerful sorcerer.

We return to the present of the college of wizards. Megumi, Nobara, and Itadori will return to being focused. For their part, the zenin still have critical moments to show us.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The new stage features amazing animation but we know that we are on the threshold of a deep darkness that will open precisely in this long-awaited arc by the fans.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen reveals when the long-awaited Shibuya arc will premiere

Where can I read Jujutsu Kaisen?

The last three chapters of the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen They are available on MangaPlus. The latest installment is number 232 and sets the frantic and decisive battle between Gojo and Sukuna in Megumi’s body.

The anime series is available on Crunchyroll just like the movie. Currently the anime has 29 chapters.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)