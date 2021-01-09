The new bow of Jujutsu Kaisen is about to begin and the official account of the anime in Twitter increased fan hype with a new trailer, which shows us scenes of what appears to be an epic combat.

After a brief break for the festivities of New Year, the anime adaptation of the manga created by Gege Akutami will return to television with episode 14 on January 15.

It will be then when the arc of the Kyoto Goodwill Event, with several new characters making their debut in the series Jujutsu Kaisen, so we are sure it will be impressive.

We also recommend: Japan’s Anti-Piracy Law Reaches Anime Fans on Twitter

Tokyo and Kyoto face off in Jujutsu Kaisen

The trailer for the next arc of the anime showed some of the scenes with the fights that will come when the Jujutsu schools of Tokyo and Kyoto face each other.

Likewise, he also revealed the new opening theme for the second season, which will be interpreted by Who-ya Extended and will bear the name of Vivid vice.

The scool of Kyoto will introduce new faces in the anime, although if you follow the manga you may already know them. Ultimate Mechamaru, Momo nishimiya, Noritoshi Kamo and Utahime Iori are some of the characters to come.

They will fight against the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on these new episodes.

If you are an anime fan, surely you have heard about this title, as it is one of the most popular of the fall season of 2020. And if you have not seen it, we recommend you catch up, because although it already has 13 episodes, it is addictive that you can do in a single afternoon.