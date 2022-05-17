jujutsu kaisen is offering increasingly exciting matchups as the story unfolds, as our heroes develop their powers quite gradually. However, it is possible that not everything ends in the best way, as one of the main friends of Yota It’s between a rock and a hard place right now.

after showing to yuta, yuji and the others in their first major fights as part of the Culling Gamethe most recent chapters of the series have changed the focus to the colony Tokyo No.2. Specifically, the current chapter focused on Pandawho starred in a fairly important fight and especially with large doses of violence.

Chapter 184 of jujutsu kaisen cross the paths of Panda Y Hajime Kashimo, which starts a fight. The initial introduction of this electric fighter at the beginning of the arc of Culling Game mentions that he was one of the players who had already accumulated a lot of points, that means that it didn’t cost him any kind of work to defeat the rivals.

It is worth mentioning that the attacks of Panda they are useless before Kashimo, being a kind of simple scratches for the latter. The chapter ends with a defeated character and noting that Kashimo is looking for his next rival, sukuna. After all this, it cannot be perceived if it really Panda had help at some point.

For now, everything is uncertainty for the fans of this manga.

In related news. A special art for the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in its version for blu ray. If you want to take a look, we leave you the following link.

Via: comic book