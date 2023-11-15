













Jujutsu Kaisen: Preview of episode S02E17 shows us Sukuna’s power and a new curse









The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is adapting the “Shibuya Incident” arc. By this time, Jogo, the special grade curse, gave Yuji ten fingers of Sukuna, so inevitably, the king of curses took possession of the body of our beloved protagonist.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Now that Sukuna returned, he took it upon himself to finish off Jogo. The fire fight was really shocking. He realized the enormous power of both curses although, it should be noted, Jogo did not have the slightest chance of winning.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Behind this, the new images of chapter number 17 of Jujutsu Kaisen let us see an unknown curse. It seems like he will face Sukuna very soon. Do you think she is more powerful than Jogo? Will she have a chance against the abyss of the king of curses? We’ll find out soon, remember that the episodes premiere every Thursday through Crunchyroll.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Despite the success, Jujutsu Kaisen has not announced a third season; although given the work of Studio MAPPA, it is likely that we will have more news on this soon.

Source: Studio MAPPA

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen would be about to announce a live-action

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

All delivery of Jujutsu Kaisen It is available on the Crunchyroll platform. Both the 24 episodes of the first season and the movie. The second season is also available on the platform and premieres an episode every Thursday.

For its part, online manga update is available on MangaPluspremieres every Sunday at nine in the morning.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)