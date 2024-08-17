Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most popular shonen currently, the work written and illustrated by Gege Akutami is at a crucial moment in the manga, as Itadori and Sukuna face each other on the protagonist’s territory. It seems that due to this, next week there will be a special announcement that could surprise us a lot.

Jujutsu Kaisen will reveal information next week, it is rumored that a release date for the second season could be announced.

Besides, It was reported that the next chapter in which Shuēisha would make a special announcement, will also show the most climatic moment of the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. It seems like the end of the installment is almost revealed. We still don’t know if the wizards have a real chance to save themselves and humanity, but everything is getting more and more emotional.

Regardless of what kind of announcement Shuēisha reveals in the next issue of Jujutsu Kaisenit seems like everything could get out of control. Let’s wait patiently and send good energy so that Akutami-sensei can give us as happy an ending as possible.

Let us remember that the anime is a dark shonen that along with Chainsaw Man has begun a new stage in the genre. We must prepare for the worst.

Jujutsu Kaisen 266: What happened to Megumi Fushiguro?

Chapter 266 of Jujutsu Kaisen showed us more of Megumi Fushiguro and a meeting with Yuji Itadori, In the previous episodes, the shadow sorcerer refused to come back to life after losing his sister, however, in the last chapter the protagonist was able to express his feelings to his friend. Let’s hope he manages to bring him back to life.

