













Jujutsu Kaisen: Praised episode 17 of the second season was only 30% finished









The last episode aired of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen adapted one of the most impressive battles in history in the world of sorcerers. Sukuna, the king of curses, broke free of Yuji Itadori, his container, for a moment, creating great chaos.

The king of curses caused a terrible battle against one of the most powerful shikigami in history. The carnage that resulted was exaggerated; and of course, the scenes were epic. The movement, the colors, the delineation of the strokes! Every detail impacted the audience.

The fans were very grateful to the animators and The final scenes stood out quite a bit because they involved the breakup of the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, despite the community’s impression, it seems that Studio MAPPA contemplated much more for the important episode.

“JJK S2 episode #17 is not over. I’m happy that so many people loved it, but I wish the staff had been able to finish it. As it stands right now, what is present on the screen is 30% of the [visión] planned”, wrote one of the lead animators in a post on X (Twitter).

Source: Studio MAPPA

This leaves everyone impressed, since, although the animators only achieved 30% of their goal, fans consider it to be one of the most epic chapters. The potential of Studio MAPPA animators is incredible!

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: How many episodes will the second season have and why should you watch it?

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

Currently, the Studio MAPPA series has two anime seasons. The first is made up of 24 chapters and the second is currently broadcast. On the other hand, the saga film is also available on the same distribution platform.

Crunchyroll is the platform that has all the animated content available Jujutsu Kaisen. Every Thursday the new episode premieres with Spanish subtitles.

For its part, The manga has 241 chapters and is still broadcast. The last three chapters are available on MangaPlus, Shuēisha’s online page.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)