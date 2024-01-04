













Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most popular dark shonen; and also It houses very popular characters, one of the most beloved is Satoru Gojo. And this meant that after certain events, fans did unparalleled things that now have a new consequence in the Chilean metro.

Gege Akutami is the one who writes and illustrates Jujutsu Kaisen and it seems that he and the team at Studio MAPPA – which produces the anime series – could have synchronized to giving Satoru Gojo and, of course, his fans a hard time.

Some spoilers below: When the manga chapter in which Satoru Gojo is dismembered by Sukuna came out, the anime episode in which Gojo is locked up by Geto was also adapted, in this way the character's fate seems sealed. After this canonical moment –yes, boy, canonical, how the bad boy is going to die! –, some fans lost their minds. Furthermore, it turned out that it coincided with the dates of Latin American melancholy – the cool and fiery November.

Let us remember that the Chilean metro had an advertisement Jujutsu Kaisen –second season– which starred Satoru Gojo. Nevertheless, After everything that happened, the fans decided to turn that wall into a kind of altar for the powerful sorcerer.

Source: Metro De Santiago de Chile

Chileans filled the subway wall with post-it notes full of tender farewell messages, among other signs of affection, The advertising became a carnivalesque altar full of energy of very Latin condolence.

Now, a little less than two months after the loss, Those in charge of the Chilean metro are holding a contest in which fans could take away the impressive poster on the wall, filled with each other's messages.

It should be noted that it is no longer as imposing as it once was. And at the end of the day, Post-it glue is not the best for walls, so it was to be expected. However, it seems that it still remains the sensation.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How can I earn the Satoru Gojo poster?

Well, The contest is from ETC in collaboration with the Santiago metro, they decided that it is a good proposal to raffle off the poster. We must specify that the channel is “specialized” in youth audiences and is paid. You can go directly to the profile from here.

If you want to participate, it should be noted that, in principle, you must reside in Chile. You should also follow the social networks – particularly the Instagram accounts – of ETC Television and of Santiago Metro; and of course, the classic: tag a friend and leave a comment in which you express all your affection for Satoru Gojo.

I find it quite interesting that fans have a new space to write about how it makes them feel to say goodbye to one of their favorite characters. However, if you check the comments on the metro's official X account, it seems that not everyone thinks this is a good dynamic. But, perhaps they are people who don't even encounter Gojo. In short, to foolish words, deaf ears. Well, would you like to win the poster for Jujutsu Kaisen?

