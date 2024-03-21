













Through the mobile game website Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade The announcement came that it will also be available for PC. According to the plan, it will arrive on this platform in 2024 and pre-registration is now available.

That title initially came out for devices based on iOS and Android on November 21, 2023. Initially, its release would be in the spring of last year but it suffered a last-minute delay.

The developer behind Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade It is Sumzap and is based on Gege Akutami's manga. However, as you can see in the trailer in this note, it still takes advantage of the MAPPA anime.

This proposal is Free-to-Play or F2P, that is, free but with microtransactions. It is to be imagined that the adaptation for PC will follow this scheme, which is very successful in titles with constant updates.

Recurring characters from the series, such as Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō and Kento Nanami, are controllable in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.

However, this title still has original content in the form of characters. These are the cases of Saki Rindo, Kaito Yūki and Kensuke Nagino.

Both Saki and Kaito are first-year students at the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College but from the Fukuoka branch.

As for Kensuke, he is the president of this division within the school. Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is published by DMM Games and is a mobile RPG with order-based battles.

Players form a party of characters that they obtain through play or at random (gacha).

Fountain: DMM Games.

Those with an account on the iOS and Android version will be able to link their save file to the PC version when it becomes available.

The screenshots present in this note are from the mobile version. Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

