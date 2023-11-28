













Jujutsu Kaisen pays tribute to Avengers: Endgame in an important part of the story









Chapter 243 Jujutsu Kaisen finally gave a victory for our team sorcerers. Towards the end of the chapter, the curse that controls Geto could completely lose control of the situation, thanks to Yuta showing up. This scene was very exciting and seems like it could have made a direct nod to Avengers: Endgame.

Chapter 243 Jujutsu Kaisen showed us a very comical battle that made Kenjaku, The curse that took over Geto was neglected, thanks to this, Yuta, one of the most powerful sorcerers, managed to decapitate the villain.

Yuta glided quickly while Kenjaku was still enjoying having defeated his comical rival. He immediately cut off his head, which, from the ground, told him that someone else would inherit his terrible will – remember that the curse is a parasite that took over Geto’s corpse.

The curse tried to inquire about the young sorcerer’s plans, since when and how did he plan this? After that, he, full of anger, threatened that his will might survive. This reminded the fandom of the moment when Thor faced The Snap and Thanos gave him some great advice that he applied to himself towards the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The god of thunder cleverly slit Thanos’ throat, in the same way that Yuta got Geto’s head – who still has the curse implanted -. In this second encounter, Yuta could finally prevent Kenjaku’s escape.

Where can I read Jujutsu Kaisen?

The manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami is still in publication. MangaPlus, on its online page, edits, translates and updates the work every Sunday. So through it you can read the last three chapters of the work.

On the other hand, The anime, directed by Studio MAPPA, is available on Crunchyroll. The two seasons and the movie – which works as a prequel – are part of the streaming platform’s catalogue.

