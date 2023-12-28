













Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and My Hero Academia suspend their serialization









2023 is ending, and while we all count up the best anime and manga series of the year, the magazine that publishes them announced that serializations will take a couple of breaks in 2024.

Shuēisha's issues of its edition of Weekly Shōnen Jump – which publishes Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and My Hero Academia– that will not appear will be those corresponding to the publications of December 30, 2023 and January 13, 2024.

The dates on which Shuēisha will publish Jujutsu Kaisen and other titles will be those corresponding to the first and third week of January 2024.

Source: Shuēisha

Below we present the chapters that will be delayed for the season:

Jujutsu Kaisen – Chapter 247

One Piece – Chapter 1103

My Hero Academia – Chapter 411

Kagurabachi – Chapter 16

Shadow removers – Chapter 5

Sakomoto Days – Chapter 150

Greens Greens – Chapter 6

blue box – Chapter 132

Undead Unluck – Chapter 190

Mission: Yozakura Family – Chapter 209

Kill Blue – Chapter 36

MamaYuyu – Chapter 17

Martial Master Asumi – Chapter 28

After the season dates, Shuēisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump will resume its usual serialization.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Release date?

In the fall season of 2023, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen who adapted the arc of The Shibuya Incidentone of the most anticipated by its community.

The delivery ended in the last week of December, after which The production of a third installment – ​​not defined as a film or series – that will adapt The Culling Game arc was announced almost immediately. Once again it will be in charge of Studio MAPPA. However, it is the only information revealed, we will have to keep a close eye on the official social networks for more details.

