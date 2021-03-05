Within the trio of protagonists in Jujutsu Kaisen, Nobara She may be the most stubborn and vain, but she is just as brave and committed to sorcery as Itadori Y Fushiguro.

Did you know that lately more readers have approached the work of Gege Akutami by how you build your female characters? And is that if you think about Maki, Nobara, or Miwa, each one has a special moment to shine and show what they are made of.

That said, Nobara is one of the most popular when it comes to cosplay, and in this case it seems that the character came to life directly from the pages of the manga.

The cosplay that we are going to present you next is in charge of the artist in Instagram Milky, who can you find like @miruqi, and that a couple of days ago he shared a photoshoot dedicated to Kugisaki Nobara:

Although we cannot see the full characterization, the face managed to adopt that anime aesthetic that we like so much, as well as the cheerful and energetic personality of this protagonist.

Not even in cosplay does he leave his uniform behind

Similarly, the way her hair is styled in this cosplay is identical to that of Nobara within Jujutsu Kaisen, clearly not forgetting the uniform of the school of wizardry in Tokyo which he attends.

If you liked this cosplay do not forget to go to his profile in Instagram where he has also honored characters such as Miwa, of Jujutsu Kaisen, and other favorites like Yelena, Hange Y Levi of Shingeki no Kyojin.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: The author goes viral for killing one of his favorite characters [SPOILER].

Remember that you can see every Friday a new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen through Crunchyroll.

As well as a new weekly chapter of the manga completely free in Manga Plus.



