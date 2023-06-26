Jujutsu Kaisen it has now become a subject widely used by cosplayers, as this excellent demonstrates Nobara Kugisaki cosplay from mahoualienperfectly centered on the character in question.

With the’souls to faithfully transpose the original manga by Gege Akutami, the diffusion of the story has undergone a considerable expansion and is starting to be known here too, which will probably make Nobara a rather well-known character to all those who follow the manga landscape a bit /current souls.

Nobara himself became one of favorite characters, even compared to the protagonists such as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushigoro, and is preparing to make a big comeback with Season 2 of the anime, arriving this summer. On the other hand, how often she is portrayed by female cosplayers speaks volumes about the success of this particular fighter.

Specialist in a technique of his own, based on hammer and nails, Nobara is the protagonist of some of the bloodiest fights in the series, capable of unleashing a devastating and disturbing violence, which contrasts perfectly with her appearance as a beautiful student. This contrast has been well reconstructed by the cosplay of mahoualien, who seems to be preparing to deliver a violent hammer blow.

