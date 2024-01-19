Helly Valentine he decided to inaugurate 2024 by creating a spectacular cosplay Of Mei Mei, one of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. The result? Fascinating and mysterious at the same time.
A few days ago season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen was officially announced, and so the Russian model took advantage of it to play the very powerful fighter dressed in black, a witch with extraordinary abilities who can also face numerous enemies alone.
The great success of Jujutsu Kaisen
Created by Gege Akutami and published in Japan starting from 2018, Jujutsu Kaisen stands as one of the most important manga of recent years, capable of selling over 90 million copies.
The animated series also arrived in 2020, which as mentioned has just been renewed for a third season and has inspired hordes of cosplayers from all over the world. Any examples? Nobara from anastasia.komori, Gojo from Lowcostcosplay and Sakuna from reberebelle.
