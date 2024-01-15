













Jujutsu Kaisen: Manager of the series promises a moment that will surprise everyone









At the moment, the arch of Shinjuku Showdown is the one that adapts the manga work of Jujutsu Kaisen and it seems that the author already knows how the story will end, so each event is coldly calculated.

A recent interview with one of the editors of Jujutsu Kaisen revealed an expression that left those who witnessed it speechless. What kind of drama is about to reach us? Fans began to speculate about Gojo Satoru's possible return. What does the editor know that impressed you so much? Will He amaze us in the same way?

Junya Fukuda, the editor working on the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, He commented mid-transmission that something really shocking was coming and that just put us in trouble. There are so many possibilities! Let us remember that the battle between Itadori and Sukuna is the scenario we witness at this moment and we already have few characters who can lend a hand to our sorcerer who, it is worth mentioning, is increasingly alone.

Chapter 248 Jujutsu Kaisen It will arrive on the Manga Plus platform on January 21, 2024.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

Both seasons of the sorcerer manganime are available on the Crunchyroll platform. Both the first and the second installment, as well as the film that serves as a prequel.

All productions were carried out by Studio MAPPA; and a third season, which will adapt the Culling Game arc, has already been announced.

