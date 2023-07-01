













This is a contribution from Japanese broadcaster SBS (TBS affiliate), which posted on their Twitter account, @SBS6ch.

The video is focused on Riko Amanai, one of the characters that will debut in this new wave of episodes and played by Anna Nagase.

Although some of the scenes that appear in the preview of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen They come in one of the trailers revealed before others are new.

Especially a kind of quick shot that shows several places in the same succession. Also a focus on Amanai’s face and another scene where she appears lying down.

She is one of the characters that will have the most presence in the first half of the new installment of the series.

Fountain: MAPPA.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisenat least its first part, is based on the Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu Arc from the original manga by Gege Akutami.

This is a trip to the past that will allow us to learn more about some characters. In addition to Riko Amanai, the focus of the story will be on two in particular.

These are Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, who at this time were great friends and fellow students.

They also appear in the trailer for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen that we share To a lesser degree, Toji Fushiguro, Megumi’s father, another of the main characters of the series, can be seen.

Fountain: MAPPA.

The premiere of the new wave of episodes will be on July 6, 2023. Crunchyroll recently confirmed that it will have this new installment in its catalog exclusively on the aforementioned date and will have a simulcast.

