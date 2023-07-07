













The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will have as opening “Ao no Sumika” performed by Tatsuya Kitani. As we can see, it has a unique animation style and its proposal is quite warm. It shows Gojo as a duality with Gheto, as well as presenting the other teammates in a very charming and youthful way.

You definitely feel the atmosphere of the arc to adapt. On the other hand, the ending theme is titled “Akari” and is in charge of Soushi Sakiyama.

For his part, the animation at the end is more daring, plays with various styles and also with dynamics on different planes. However, it is a little more melancholic.

We know that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It will be a delivery en deux cors. It was also revealed that it will cover up to the popular arc of the Shibuya incident.

For now we will start the season looking at the pastwe will recognize a young Gojo and see his dynamics with his friends at the Academy. It will undoubtedly be a bittersweet delivery.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Where can I watch the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen?

All the episodes of the first season and the movie of Jujutsu Kaisen are available on Crunchyroll, which will also distribute the second season.

For his part, manga delivery is available on MangaPlus for free and in Spanish. Each of the episodes are released every Sunday at 9 am. Currently chapter 227 follows the confrontation between Gojo and Sukuna.

