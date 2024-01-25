













Jujutsu Kaisen: Kenjaku's plan with Sukuna is revealed









Sukuna, the king of curses, is very angry at Itadori's personality, who, even alone and without strength, remains standing, quite determined to continue. After that, the villain himself begins to remember how life has made him as powerful and terrible as he is.

Now we know the plans of the most important villains of Jujutsu Kaisenalthough Kenjaku, one of the most hated curses has disappeared, the truth is that there are different paths to abolish the hope of humanity and that of Yuji Itadoriour beloved protagonist.

The merger plans were revealed even after Kenjaku's departure at the hands of Yuta. Sukuna could merge with Tengen and thus structure the final horrors after the Culling Game. Itadori was not even able to finish off the king of curses even after Higuruma's opening. And it seems that a new dark horizon is approaching with a truly shocking fusion.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen? Where can I watch Studio MAPPA anime?

Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most interesting anime of the last five years. The dark shonen came to rule the abyss of the anime industry and to make an incredible proposal. In the midst of a universe full of curses, Yuji Itadori does not lose hope, perhaps we should do the same.

Gege Akutami's manga work is the basis for the new anime installment adapted by the sophisticated Studio MAPPA, Both seasons of the series and the movie are available on Crunchyroll.

While the last chapters of the manga are available for free reading on Manga Plus.

