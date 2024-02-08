













Jujutsu Kaisen: Jujutsu Kaisen: Spoiler for chapter 250 is leaked and the Internet is happy. Spoiler for chapter 250 is leaked and the Internet is happy.









Chapter 250 of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen that is about to come out has already started leaking a couple of scenes and they have made the internet audience lose their minds.

The protagonists of this brand new scene are Yuta and Sukuna; Of course, after everything that has happened, Yuta is the most realistic hope for the world of sorcerers. Well, do you think he's capable of defeating the King of Curses?

Source: Manga Plus

In chapter 249 Yuta met Kenjaku and fixed some things, after that, He went directly to provide support to Itadori and while he thinks about how to best resolve the situationit seems like it could awaken a new ability.

The leaked scene of Jujutsu Kaisen It allows us to see Yuta giving Sukuna a good sword blow, This implies that he is now capable of hurting him. And of course, the internet can't believe it.

The comments go from praise for Yuta to fearssince we all know how tragic the mangaka can be at the last moment.

On the other hand, fans are also hoping that the opening scene featuring Fushiguro Megumi, a favorite, will return.

Sukuna tanked Yuta's sword attack but was left Shook from Yuuji's attack Yuuji disrupted the sync between Sukuna soul and Megumi's body trying to get Megumi Out Yuuji Itadori is carving his name along the top sorcerers of this era, He is the MC The GOAT #JJK250 #JJKSpoiler pic.twitter.com/1kBuuTtUJS — DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) February 8, 2024

Well, we can only wait for the next chapter to give us hope or destroy it. Let us remember that in the fall of 2023 we lost one of the most beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. What will happen now?

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: Manager of the series promises a moment that will surprise everyone

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta can now copy Sukuna's cursed techniques

Chapter 249 Jujutsu Kaisen It let us know that Yuta is willing to do anything and thinks clearly, devising the most favorable strategy to solve everything.

The new sword technique will allow Yuta to be able to really hurt Sukuna; and with this in mind, now Itadori's ability – the damage he deals – will realistically make it possible to recover Fushiguro Megumi's body.

Source: Manga Plus

Anything could happen! The tension is palpable! Is it true that Gege Akutami is giving us hope to give us a little of what we hope for or is he just playing with our hearts again? We just have to wait to find out.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 54 times, 54 visits today)