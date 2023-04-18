













Jujutsu Kaisen: Itadori’s New Power Source Revealed

However, Jujutsu Kaisen They are at a critical point. now that Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body and made sure to destroy her will, there are very few alternatives left to seeing Fujiguro again. However, Yuji does not lose hope and will try everything for his friend. In fact, it has already been revealed what he will do to optimize his power.

Yuji will eat some of the death wombs which are the high ranked cursed items of Jujutsu Kaisen. And although he knows that it is very dangerous, it seems that he will ingest all that is necessary to optimize his lack of power, now that Sukuna is not inside him.

It had previously been revealed how other characters such as Gojo Satoru, Yuta or Megumi optimized their powers. Although it has not yet been declared that this is what happens, it can be inferred, It remains to confirm it with the next chapter, when Itadori ingests. We also look forward to seeing how this attempt to regain Megumi’s consciousness will continue.

It would be very difficult to lose Fushiguro, since Nobara’s whereabouts have also not been revealed. Let’s see what opportunities open up for Yuji. On the other hand, towards the end of chapter 220 of jujutsu kaisen, it all gets very emotional as the wizards remember Gojo and long for his return.

Satoru’s ideas of creating a new wizard system were very inspiring, let’s see if we will have him back soon and if he will achieve his purposes.

Where can I read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Gege Akutami’s manga work is available on MangaPlus, where you can read the last three chapters legally and for free.

At the moment, Jujutsu Kaisen It has 220 chapters.

