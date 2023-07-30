Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to Fortnite.

That’s according to a number of notable Fortnite dataminers, who’ve taken to social media over the weekend to reveal that the popular anime and manga series is set to have a crossover event in Fortnite.

Rumors started to fly yesterday, when HypeX tweeted that a “very beloved and well-known” anime collaboration was on the way. Since then, others have stepped forward to claim that that anime is Jujutsu Kaisen.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear when, exactly, the event will launch – although if prior datamines are anything to go by, we probably won’t have to wait too long – but we do know that Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo skins will be available as part of the collaborative, as well as the usual backbling accessories.

You can check them out in the leaked images below:

FORTNITE X JUJUTSU KAISEN! Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo are coming to the fortnite island soon! Credits: “The source” and me.#Fortnite #FortniteWILDS 🌴 pic.twitter.com/CshkrTwUcn —Barbie (@BarbieharpFN) July 30, 2023

Rumor has it, more wwe fighters are also on the way.

ICYMI, Futurama’s back, and to celebrate its latest return, it’s also dropping into Fortnite.

Alongside a new batch of episodes for streaming service Disney+, Futurama’s core trio are also becoming characters in Fortnite that you can pay up for. Fry comes with Hypnotoad as a backbling, while Leela is paired with Nibbler. Other cosmetics available to buy include the Planet Express Ship as a glider and the “Zoidberg Scuttle” emote.