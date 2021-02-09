Jujutsu Kaisen It quickly proved that its story had everything to succeed, since since its launch in 2018 it attracted the attention of a large public.

This work of Gege Akutami landed her own anime in 2020, making her success even bigger thanks to her reaching multiple countries.

Almost three years after its publication, Jujutsu Kaisen it continues to reap achievements, and recently surpassed a sales mark that we could consider historic.

Twitter account @jujutsu_PR made known through a publication that the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen just surpassed 30 million units sold, including print and digital editions.

This shows that this work is already one of the most successful today, and to commemorate it, they revealed the design of the cover of a compilation number that will soon go on sale.

Number 15 will be a compilation.

This new volume of Jujutsu Kaisen will go on sale next March 4 in Japan, so the wait will be just over a month for all its followers.

Jujutsu Kaisen also expands in anime

The animated adaptation of this work is available through Crunchyroll, and it seems that it is also succeeding in Latin America, because soon it will have Latin dubbing.

The cast will be made up of renowned voice actors, including Enzo Fortuni, which will take the role of Yuuji Itadori.

Nobara’s voice will be in charge of Ayari rivera, while Jose Vilchis will give life to Satoru.

Last but not least, Ryomen and Megumi will be played by Osvaldo Trejo Y Victor Ruiz, respectively.

It is still too early to give an opinion on how the Spanish version of Jujutsu Kaisen, but we do not rule out that there are complaints from the fans. As always happens.

We recommend you:

Source.



