Why you should watch the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen?

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about?

Jujutsu Kaisen is the manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Its serialization began in 2018. It currently has an anime adaptation made up of two seasons that were directed by Studio MAPPA.

Jujutsu Kaisen It is part of what is known as dark shonen, that proposes a new dimension of action shonen. It is set in a much more violent world and allows us to explore in depth the contemporary ideology of society.

The dark shonen triad belongs to the Studios publisher MAPPA and consider Jigokuraku, Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. However, sorcerer anime stands out for its mastery of the sensitive depth of its characters. It tells the story of Yuji Itadori, a young orphan from Tokyo who, one day, discovers that he has a high tolerance for evil power in a world where curses exist.; but humans are not able to see them.

After that, He will be recruited by a powerful professor from a very particular Academy and will begin a path of no return in a world in which curses could consume everyone. Yuji Itadori will become the restrainer of the king of curses and will try to defeat him. However, currently, the panorama looks quite unbalanced…

About the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen

The second season It is one of the most interesting and is truly unmissable. It is currently broadcast and I explain why you should see it. Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the three current gems of Studio MAPPA, however, the new release has a particular nuance.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen adapted two arches. It was a delivery in deux cours format. The first part was in charge of giving light to the arch of “The vessel of stellar plasma” which focuses on a part of Gojo and Geto’s adolescence. The arc covers volumes 8 and 9 of the manga, in other words, from chapter 65 to 78; which is analogous to the first five episodes of the second season.

The second part of the second season adapts the introduction of the arc of “The Shibuya Incident” which covers volumes 10 to 16, which in turn covers chapters 79 to 143.

This arc is essential to understand the history of Jujutsu Kaisen, since it gives a radical turn in the tone of the narrative and allows us to recognize the new axes on which the universe of sorcery will be sustained.

Probably, up to this moment, the arc is one of the best, it clearly captures the essence of Jujutsu Kaisen. It allows you to explore the characters, it will put them in extreme situations and although there will be many tears and losses, it will also make us live more with the personalities and links of the story.

If you are a fan of the dark, this will be one of the best seasons of it. Thanks to this arc we will understand why manga is a sensation.

The second season animating the Shibuya arc represents a before and after in the work. The unexpected winding directions will be pleasant and dark. It will also define the fate of many characters and the implications of each one for their witchcraft society.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How many episodes will the second season have?

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It was announced in deux cours format. Its first release was in the fall 2023 installment. However, the first part premiered at the beginning and returned in the midseason presenting a new arc.

The second season will have 23 episodes, considering both parts. For its part, the first season is available on Crunchyroll and has 24 episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Movie: Where can I watch the movie?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – Jujutsu Kaisen Movie It is 94 minutes long and is available on Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 It is the film in the saga that could work as a sequel to the first season of the anime series. However, it actually narrates part of the past before meeting Yuji Itadori who, although he functions as the protagonist, the story of Gege Akutami has different narrative approaches, so, strictly speaking, the film would not work as a prequel, but rather rather as part of the universe of the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – Jujutsu Kaisen Movie is available on Crunchyroll. It focuses on Yuta Okkotsu and his entry into the Tokyo academy. It explains his important ancestry and his first approaches to building his power.

Yuta Okkotusu has ancestry from the Gojo Clan, His power is abrasive and he is considered the second best sorcerer. In the manga installment he will be forced to fight with Yuji Itadori and will later join the academy to face the darkness that is coming with the absolute uprising of the king of curses.

The film narrates his first contact with sorcery, in addition to his entry into the academy. His power and abilities are also explained, which will be extremely important for the continuation of the story.

How many manga volumes does Jujutsu Kaisen have?

The manga of Jujutsu Kaisen It is published in the weekly Shūkan Shōnen Jump magazine from the Shūeisha publishing house. It currently has 25 volumes which compile more than 200 chapters.

For its part, Shūeisha’s MangaPlus digital platform publishes the last three manga chapters for free reading. Its translated update is published on Sundays at nine in the morning.

The last chapter is 241, the story is at a very important moment in which the most terrible villain is on the scene and crushes everything he can. Both Sukuna and Geto are in battles that it seems will be difficult for them to lose.

Currently, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen leans towards the victory of the villains. Let’s see if anyone can save humanity.

