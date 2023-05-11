Jujutsu Kaisen has made a huge impact in the world of anime thanks to the first season of this supernatural shonen series and the full-length movie, jujutsu kaisen 0. With this summer set to see the return of Yuji Itadori and his friends to Jujutsu Tech, the upcoming episodes will take a detour by taking viewers back to the year 2006. Instead of focusing solely on Yuji, the story will focus on the professor. of Itadori, Gojo, and it will attract a lot of attention. A new trailer, featuring the new opening, has leaked online.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will feature an opening theme performed by musician Tatsuya Kitani, titled “Ao no Sumika.” The ending theme song for the upcoming episodes, which will take anime viewers back to creator Gege Akutami’s cursed world, will be performed by artist Soushi Sakiyama and is titled “Akari.”

As seen in the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen, this flashback story will also set the stage for some important events that will happen specifically to Gojo in this new season. While the hit movie followed the previous lead, Yuta Okkotsu, the events of the movie are expected to play a role in the summer season, so you might want to watch jujutsu kaisen 0 if you haven’t already.

The upcoming second season of the MAPPA studio is scheduled to arrive on July 6. Needless to say, the return of the Jujutsu Tech students will be one of the biggest events of the summer anime season. Let’s hope that Yuji and company can make it out of the episodes unscathed, as Suguru Geto is preparing to unleash his plan on the mortal world.

As anime fans might have guessed from the promotional material for the second season, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen it was much different in 2006. Instead of Gojo and Geto being bitter enemies, they both attended Jujutsu Tech in an attempt to master their respective cursed energy control. In the upcoming season, fans will get a chance to see how the friendship came to an end and what it was that led these former friends down individual paths.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: What good news! The bad news is that I don’t remember much of the first season anymore, we’ll have to look for a recap because I’m not going to watch it all over again: V