If you follow closely Jujutsu Kaisen You will know that for a few weeks its popularity has exploded within the anime community, especially by characters like Gojo Satoru, the teacher and protector of the trio of protagonists.

Although at first many saw it as ‘a copy’ of Kakashi of Naruto (you know, white hair, eyes covered with black ribbons), Gojo He quickly managed to make his own place in the community, either because of his somewhat silly personality or because of how serious and powerful he can be.

In the world of cosplay of course it has not gone unnoticed, and this time we show Gojo Satoru in its kitten version.

The magnificent Gojo Satoru … but now he’s a cat

Through a modification with a specially designed miniature-sized wig and eyestrap, the wearer of Twitter @InfinityGojo shared the following images:

No doubt Gojo Satoru You can win over fans in every possible way, even if it means having a kitty cosplay.

The reactions in the comments did not take long, with thousands of people tagging their friends or making jokes about how this cat left practically bald to Gojo:

We do not know if this pet would have the same power as the original character, because in the last episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen He has shown, in more ways than one, why he is considered one of the most powerful wizards.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen is breaking it: the manga has already sold over 30 million units.

In the meantime, you can keep up to date with weekly anime broadcasts through Crunchyroll and manga posts in Manga Plus.

What do you think of Gojo gatoru? Did it convince you? Let us know in the comments.



