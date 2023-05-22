













This anime will return in the summer of this year and what can be seen is focused on Satoru Gojo, and to a lesser extent, on Suguru Geto. This is back when they were both wizarding students. But back then they already demonstrated their skills.

Since that stage of Jujutsu Kaisen the good Gojo-sensei was practically unstoppable. Not only because of his great powers but also a relaxed and irreverent attitude.

Back then Geto was different from his current incarnation and they made a unique couple due to their contrasting personalities.

This new wave of episodes allows us to appreciate what happened before Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the series, entered the scene in a good way.

Fountain: MAPPA.

The new trailer for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen allows you to listen to the opening theme or opening that the next episodes will have. The name of this is ‘Ao no Sumika’ and is sung by Tatsuya Kitani.

Although it cannot be heard in the video The one that corresponds to the ending or closing is also known, which is ‘akari’ and is sung by Soushi Sakiyama. Maybe before the anime returns there will also be another video that allows us to appreciate this new song.

When will the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

According to schedule the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will have its premiere on July 6, 2023. That is the date for Japanese television and it will arrive first on MBS and TBS channels.

Crunchyroll has yet to make an announcement that it will have this sequel in its catalog. In that sense, it only remains to wait. For what was released some time ago, the new episodes are based on two arcs of the original manga by Gege Akutami.

Fountain: MAPPA.

These are the Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu and Shibuya Incident arcs; the first of them is located in the past of the series, while the second in the present.

This anime is one of the most anticipated this year, and from what can be seen in the trailer, MAPPA has put the best animators on their team to work.

It is still a few weeks away from its premiere and more details could come out; should keep an eye out.

