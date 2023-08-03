Also Jujutsu Kaisen has become a favorite subject of cosplayers all over the world and it certainly could not escape Lowcostcosplay, as demonstrated by this fantastic Satoru Gojo cosplaywhich reinterprets in an excellent way one of the favorite characters ever.

The excellent adaptation in souls of Gege Akutami’s manga has allowed a fast and effective diffusion of the work everywhere, even in our parts, therefore the character to whom the cosplay in question refers will probably be known to most, also being one of the most prominent.

Gojo is one of more powerful wizards of the series, as well as the main protagonist of the story. It is an iconic character as regards Jujutsu Kaisen, therefore a subject chosen very frequently by cosplayers, but probably no one would have ever thought of interpreting it in this way.

The ingenious idea of ​​Lowcostcosplay is to play with the prospectthrough which a simple toothbrush and a scarf can transform him into the mighty wizard in question, while not enjoying a particularly marked natural resemblance.

