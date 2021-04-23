The anime of Jujutsu Kaisen It is currently one of the best known and most famous in recent years. And, a couple of weeks ago, the movie was confirmed to be will premiere next winter and that will be animated by the study MAPPA that made the first season. So, its large fan base is going to wait a long time to see the anime adaptation of this prequel.

The chapter Jujutsu Kaisen 0 It is a direct prequel to the anime that we have seen so far, in it we will find a new character: Yuta okkotsu already a young man Gojo-sensei. So it is no coincidence that fans of Gojo-sensei look forward to seeing it on stage. And, one of his fans has decided to bring him to life, but also to solve one of the fandom’s questions ‘What if he ate Sukuna’s finger?’

Gojo-sensei like we never saw him in Jujutsu Kaisen

The cosplayer and photographer Harridana He is known for bringing together his skills as a photographer, CG artist, and material creator to portray characters as faithfully as possible. This time it is not the exception in which we see his version of Gojo-sensei.

He had already cosplayed this character from Jujutsu Kaisen. In which we see his typical bandage for the eyes, his white hair, but with a different outfit than the one he uses in the series. This version had already been celebrated for its great kinship and details.

But, this version solves one of the doubts of the fandom. In his new cosplay, he decided to show it combined with the demon Sukuna. With the typical brands that you use on Itadori and the extra eyes with which he usually uses.

This cosplay also shows us the incredible eyes of Gojo-sensei both in him and in Sukuna. This incredible work answers the question of what it would look like, but how would the series have developed if this event had happened?

Would you have liked to see this on stage? Who else would you like to see now? Write us in the comment box.




