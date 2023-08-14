













Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo and Geto star in an emotional music video









The beginning of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen took us back to the past of Satoru Gojoso we get to see events that make the movie even more emotional. Jujutsu Kaisen Zero.

The beginning of the relationship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto was sustained in the great power of both, later, a sad event made Geto change the course of his life, not only separating him from Gojo, but definitely making them enemies.

The return of the season will begin to adapt The Shibuya Incident the most anticipated arc by fans. However, while we wait for it, we can see the new adaptation of the second ending theme of the anime. give it back by Co Shu Nie, is introduced by and stars the pair of friends, Gojo and Geto.

Later the other characters of the series appear: Megumi, Nobara and Itadori. Together they manage to give a nostalgic air to the video.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The animation has defined lines and allows us to see both teams, both Gojo’s and Megumi’s with the rest of their teammates. It is set in the school setting of the Academy and leaves a warm and hopeful aftertaste.

How many episodes will the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen have?

The new series confirmed 24 chapters which would be delivered in deux cours format.

Both the first and second seasons and the movie are available on Crunchyroll.

