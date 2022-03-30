jujutsu kaisen It is one of the most popular manga at the moment. His popularity is also on the rise due to the premiere of his film, which is already a box office success. Meanwhile, the events of the manga are at a very exciting point with the current arc of the Sendai Colony.

Of course, being a manga so accepted and loved by the public has some consequences. It is well known that maintaining a publication with weekly installments is a backbreaking job. It is because of that jujutsu kaisen will take a new hiatus before continuing with the current history of the franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen announced a new hiatus, probably due to the health of its author

This would not be the first time jujutsu kaisen go on hiatus Just at the beginning of March he had one due to health Gege Akutamithe mangaka behind the story of yuji Itadori. Although the most recent does not have an official explanation, theories suggest that it is due to something similar.

The news came thanks to Shonen Jump News Unofficial, a profile dedicated to sharing various manga news. According to them, jujutsu kaisen will take a break for a week, so he will not appear in the magazine’s 19th issue Shōnen Jump. The story will continue in issue #20.

Instead of causing disappointment or anger, fans of jujutsu kaisen They express their support for the mangaka with this decision. The health problems of Gege Akutami They are well known in the community. That is why some comment that he should take even more breaks when working on the publication.

Although the manga jujutsu kaisen take a short break, there’s still a lot to be excited about. Its prequel film is in theaters and in 2023 we will have the new season of its anime adaptation. we hope that Gege Akutami get better with these breaks, to let us enjoy more years of your exciting creation. What do you think of this new hiatus?

