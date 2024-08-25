This August 25, the Juju Fest 2024 took place in Japan and from there came the news that the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen will have a new movie. This will be a compilation film that will pick up on the first half of the second season.

That is, what is known within Gege Akutami’s manga as the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc, also called Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu. This part of the story looks back at the past of the series.

It is when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were students, who stood out for their great abilities. According to what was planned, this film based on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere sometime in 2025.

Yes, it still doesn’t have a more precise release date or window. Other information revealed at Juju Fest 2024 is that the anime will be present at MBS Anime Fes. 2025, which will be on January 18, 2025.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Perhaps at the aforementioned festival there will be news about when the compilation film will premiere. Jujutsu KaisenThe fact that the first part has so few episodes allows everything to be adapted in the best possible way, without excessive cuts or adjustments.

This is the second such project announced by MAPPA recently. The final episodes of Attack on Titan They will also have a similar film, which will be released this year in Japan.

It would certainly have been much more complicated to create a film of Jujutsu Kaisen based on the second half of the second season, as it is longer. What many fans are waiting for is news about the sequel to the television anime.

Source: MAPPA.

It is possible that there will be news about this at MBS Anime Fes. 2025. But it cannot be ruled out that some information will appear at Jump Festa ’25, which is at the end of 2024. In the meantime, the manga’s days are already numbered, and some imagine what the end could be like.

