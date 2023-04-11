













Jujutsu Kaisen finally showed Sukuna’s true evil form

After the Shibuya incident arc, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen He doesn’t stop with bad news. Now that Sukuna finally has Megumi’s body, he tries to completely break her will in order to fully possess it.However, Fishuguro does not make it easy for him.

Because of this Sukuna knows that he has to kill Tsumiki, Megumi’s stepsister. —with his same body— while the girl is possessed by Yoruzu, the curse that is in love with the strongest villain of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The last chapter of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen shows us a Sukuna in his perfect and free demonic form as he meets and faces Yoruzu. So you might get a little melancholy. However, despite seeing this facet, the devil will not tempt his heart by exterminating the curse. It is evident that someone like him does not reciprocate those kinds of feelings.

Inside Itadori, Sukuna was imprisoned., partly thanks to the willpower of the sorcerer. However, after this incident it is possible that it will be completely made of Megumi’s body and we will finally have the demon in all its splendor.

Megumi finds herself in an abyss after killing her sister because of Sukuna.

When does the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

The second anime season is slated for July 2023, and it will again be run by Studios MAPPA.

The first season featured 24 episodes that are available both dubbed and subtitled on Crunchyroll.

Currently, the manga has 219 chapters, the last ones you can enjoy through MangaPlus.

