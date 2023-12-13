













This was through a request online on the Change.org site, which appeared online on November 23, 2023. It is through this that these fans of the series want things to change.

What are these people asking for? To begin with, the release of future episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen be delayed to improve its quality. Likewise, to improve the conditions under which animators are doing their work.

The third request is the establishment of reasonable schedules to prevent labor exploitation and that the resulting productions have consistent quality. These are not unreasonable demands.

Fountain: MAPPA.

However, it seems like almost no one has paid attention to this Change.org petition about Jujutsu Kaisen and MAPPA.

As we mentioned before, it started in November and at the time of writing this note it has not even reached a thousand signatures.

It's only 608 and doesn't seem to be making much progress. Some point out that there is a problem in focusing on two key people in the study. The first is Masao Maruyama, co-founder of the company.

The second is Manabu Otsuka, who is the CEO of MAPPA. If the idea is that these requests reach both, the ideal, according to some people, is to turn to Japanese fans, and for that the text should have a translation in their language.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Otherwise, it seems difficult for these demands to reach the ears of Maruyama or Otsuka. It is necessary to point out that since before MAPPA worked in Jujutsu Kaisen There have been accusations against him.

