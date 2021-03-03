Anime
The first fanbook of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere in Japan this March 4As you surely remember, in this type of book the authors reveal unpublished information about their characters, the design, and any data that has not been able to reach the manga so far.
In addition, in this fanbook he was also a guest Tite Kubo, the author of bleach, To who Gege Akutami he admires a lot and even got to be inspired by his story for some of his characters and plot twists.
In this fanbook Akutami Y Kubo talk about their works, plus additional information about Jujutsu Kaisen revealed; but the interesting thing, or that at least turned the community upside down It is a section referring to the married characters of the story.
Yes, as you read it, in ‘They are married?‘ Akutami will reveal more about the personal lives of some of its characters, and this may seem completely normal, but in Japan the reactions were… peculiar.
Gojo Satoru fans don’t want to end up heartbroken
Especially for what they wait for Nanami Kento Y Gojo Satoru, two of the most popular characters, and that many hope are single.
In social media comments, Japanese users shared comments such as the following:
Do you really think Gege Akutami reveal that Gojo is married? Would it take away so much popularity from a character? Let us know in the comments.
