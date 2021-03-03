The first fanbook of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere in Japan this March 4As you surely remember, in this type of book the authors reveal unpublished information about their characters, the design, and any data that has not been able to reach the manga so far.

In addition, in this fanbook he was also a guest Tite Kubo, the author of bleach, To who Gege Akutami he admires a lot and even got to be inspired by his story for some of his characters and plot twists.

In this fanbook Akutami Y Kubo talk about their works, plus additional information about Jujutsu Kaisen revealed; but the interesting thing, or that at least turned the community upside down It is a section referring to the married characters of the story.

This will be the cover of the first fanbook for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yes, as you read it, in ‘They are married?‘ Akutami will reveal more about the personal lives of some of its characters, and this may seem completely normal, but in Japan the reactions were… peculiar.

Gojo Satoru fans don’t want to end up heartbroken

Especially for what they wait for Nanami Kento Y Gojo Satoru, two of the most popular characters, and that many hope are single.

In social media comments, Japanese users shared comments such as the following:

Seriously, if Satoru Gojo turns out to be the star of the section on married men, I’m going to punch every man in my house on the crotch. It just can not be! Dammit! It just can not be! I’m not even ready for this! You are so cool! I love you! I hope you are single!

When women in love with Gojo (including myself) find out if he is a married person, the Gojo incident may occur on March 4 in Shibuya.

If Satoru Gojo is married, Japan is likely to collapse considering the number of people who will become special grade spirits.

I was dead with happiness with all the information in the fanbook, but now I’m suddenly scared … Oh no, information about married or not, nothing happens … I’m crying

We recommend you: The most beloved husbandos? These are the 10 most popular male characters in anime.

Do you really think Gege Akutami reveal that Gojo is married? Would it take away so much popularity from a character? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



