‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has its fans sad and disappointed after part of chapter 236 of the manga was leaked, so social networks were filled with regrets and demands for Gege Akutamiwriter and illustrator of the famous comic, for the death of Gojo Satoru. However, the displays of affection for the beloved character went beyond the screen and came to reality, as is the case of the Chilean fans, who dedicated an altar in his honor.

This is because Gojo is not only one of the main characters of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’but also one of the most loved and admired by manga and anime fans, who consider him the most powerful sorcerer.

Altar in honor of Gojo Satoru from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

In addition to the death of Gojo Satoru in chapter 236 of the manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, an emotional event also went viral: an altar created by fans in his honor. This is located in the Santiago de Chile subway, where they turned an anime advertisement with the character’s photo into a mural, on which they left messages such as “Heaven gained an angel”, “We will love you forever, Gojo” and ” You broke my soul in two”, as well as flowers and candles.

Who killed Gojo in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Gojo Satoru was cut in half by Sukuna in the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga. Photo: Twitter screenshot

Gojo Satoru died at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna. As some accounts on social networks, specialized in this type of content, showed, this beloved character of fans of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ He was defeated by the villain, who mocked his infinity technique and cut him in half, leaving him seriously injured and consequently causing his death.