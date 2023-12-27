













Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans call for Gege Akutami to stop after most recent death









It is worth noting that what is coming is a huge spoiler and we do not want to ruin the story for you – that is what X and other social networks are for. For that reason, we invite you to catch up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga because leaks are the order of the day.

Without further ado, we tell you that from this point on there are many spoilers, so under warning there is no deception.

We also recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash confirms that you will be able to play with Geto and Okkotsu

Jujutsu Kaisen fans ask Gege Akutami to stop

Chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has already been leaked completely and now we know what the most recent death in this series is. It's worth noting that fans are very vocal, emphasizing that it seems like Gege Akutami wants to see Yuji suffer.

Then we have another post in which we are reminded that Yuji will have to hear the words “I'm giving it to you” again, which is certainly sad because we immediately remember Nanami.

Then we have others who flat out tell Gege Akutami to hell for the obvious reasons.

There are already those who gave the importance that the character's death deserved, as it explains the reason why Yuji regains his desire to live and continue fighting.

Higuruma learned to heal here and now only because of his role, because of his desire to help Yuji because he changed everything for him, he made him believe in people again, he made him remember why he fought, he was the greatest light in his life. Thank you for everything my lawyer🤧#JJK247 #JJKSPOILERS pic.twitter.com/xxsYQVfASn — Lalo idk 🌌 (@Lalooidk) December 27, 2023

What happened with chapter 247 of Jujutsu Kaisen?

First it is necessary to remember that Jujutsu Kaisen is in the Sinister Battle arc in Shinjuku where at this moment Yuji and Higuruma are fighting against Sukuna who, by the way, has already killed Satoru Gojo.

Now, in chapter 246 it had become clear to us that Higuruma had a technique that should finish off Sukuna: The Executioner's Sword. With her, this character showed that he does have a potential similar to that of Satoru Gojo.

In chapter 247 the fight continues and it seems that Sukuna is still in control of the situation, however, Higuruma confronts him in a heroic way, but without much success. Sukuna cuts off his right arm, then his left, and warns that what's next is his neck.

Just when Sukuna thought he had everything under control, he realized that he was attacked by blood, Choso's technique and that instant, Higuruma makes a last attempt by recovering his right arm to damage Sukuna's hand, which the same curse ends. cutting to free himself.

Sukuna has no mercy on Higuruma and finishes him off, however, behind him is Yuji Itadori who also has the Executioner's Sword and can end the curse once and for all. Now he is the one who has to take down Ryomen Sukuna.

What do you think of what just happened with Jujutsu Kaisen? You are excited? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)