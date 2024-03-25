













Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most important dark shonen, with its appearance, along with the triad of installments of this type, the genre could take shape to a new horizon, however, the good aura of Gege Akutami's story began to lose fans for reasons interesting.

It all started on a site in Japan, where fans began to eloquently express their annoyance. The story is in its final arc but that does not mean, the author commented, that it is close to saying goodbye.

However, it seems that the curious loop he is in Jujutsu Kaisen It stopped being interesting for the community. After what they said on the forum, people on the X platform also began to make reference to how tiring and annoying they found the new narrative motifs of the series.

We know that, after the death of Satoru Gojo, the characters have dropped like flies in the confrontations against the King of Curses, We're almost out of cast and there doesn't seem to be much hope.At the end of the day, sorcerers are at their limit.

Added to this is Fushiguro's depression, which inevitably ended up empowering Sukuna. This cycle of simple deaths before an all-powerful villain began to annoy fans who now complain about Jujutsu Kaisen on social networks, as we can see below:

JJK IS GETTING SO BORING AND REPETITIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I really used to love reading it but every chapter Gege kills someone and brings in an absolutely random character that he hasn't built up on at all just to kill them too.

Wash Rinse Repeat! It's old!! #jjk254 pic.twitter.com/PjK0VyEHLn —SUPER CUTE! (@kahnkitanaa) March 21, 2024

“JJK IS GETTING SO BORING AND REPETITIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I really loved reading it, but [ahora en] every chapter Gege kills someone and brings in an absolutely random character about whom he has built absolutely nothing; and just to kill him too.”

“I'm crying with every new chapter, this meme gets more accurate.”

Dropped Jujutsu Kaisen. The story was average in the first place, but it's getting worse and boring with every chapter. The way it fell off needs to be studied. — Lime Juice (@LordLimeJuice) March 22, 2024

“I abandoned Jujutsu Kaisen. The story was normal [promedio, sin nada realmente especial] in the first place, but now it's even getting worse and boring with each chapter [que se añade].

It is necessary to study the way it ended like this.”

And you, what do you think of the direction it is taking? Jujutsu Kaisen? Does it seem like it's becoming a meaningless loop? Do you think there is some symbolic reason behind it? Do you still think Akutami might be up to something? Have you imagined the end of the sorcerer series?

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The anime series is available on the platform Crunchyroll. Currently, the installment adapted by Studio MAPPA consists of two seasons and a film that functions as a prequel to the main story.

Everything is available on the same platform. On the other hand, you can read the last three chapters of the manga through the Manga Plus platform, which publishes, without fail, every Sunday, the edition and translation of the issues.

