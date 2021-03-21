The latest episode of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, on the 23rd, he put Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro Y Nobara Kugisaki in a series of deadly duels against powerful enemies.

The animation was fantastic, and the rhythm of the story so good that everything ended very quickly. However, it seems that some fans focused more on someone who was not even fighting at the time, and is none other than the teacher Gojo Satoru.

Jujutsu Kaisen draws attention to the charismatic Gojo

He appeared in a flashback where he showed more of the past of Megumi, and also in the segment of JuJu-Shorts. In this one, both Itadori What Kugisaki Y Satoru they play a joke on him when a girl approaches him.

The fact is that this mentor enters the scene without the blindfold that he wears, and showing the latter, in a ‘seductive’ way. That caused a lot of reactions on social networks, especially in Twitter, like the following.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime is nearing its end

@kaikaikitan commented about Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen ‘how can I not love him’, while @kagshoe highlighted ‘I would do anything for Gojo Satoru. Anything’.

Nevertheless, @manjiwro highlighted both sides of her personality. That was when he commented ‘Gojo only has two moods: 1) he’s so handsome; 2) he’s so annoying ‘. Yes, those who have seen it in action will agree on those, since it is capable of driving anyone crazy.

Fans love how attractive and annoying this teacher is

On your side, @pinkusekaii let see ‘no, because second year Gojo added hundreds of years to my life’. Another user, @NaraaStyle, he laughed so hard at what happened in this week’s episode that he even said ‘this brought tears to my eyes bro, Gojo WTF’.

@ourgojo projection ‘when Gojo says’ VAIOLINO ‘I really felt that’, and that was when it became noticeable much more. @ kimata014 express ‘Gojo Satoru:… MAPPA’s annual budget: Yes’.

@joystvn spoke more extensively of episode 23 of Jujutsu Kaisen, saying ‘okay MAPPA has just been feeding my inner lustful side at this point, it’s so excellently perked up that I’m even more hooked, my love for this couldn’t be beat’.

@into_aot finished off with ‘Gojo Satoru looks as good as ever !!!!!’. Too bad the anime ends next week and a new season has not been announced.

Source.



