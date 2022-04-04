the anime of jujutsu kaisen It is one of the most acclaimed of recent years. In these types of cases, popularity polls are quite common. Although we usually see questions related to characters or moments in the story, the community of Jujustu Kaisen has revealed what his favorite techniques are.

Through a vote held in Shonen Jump, the 19 skills from the world of Jujutsu Kaisen that fans wish they had in real life have been revealed. If you have seen the anime or read the manga, the number one spot shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

-Gojo Unlimited

-Yuta’s Special Grade Vengeful Cursed Spirit: Rika

-The Divine Dogs of Fushiguro

-Malevolent Sanctuary of Sukuna

-Boogie Woogie of Everything

-Itadori’s Black Flash

-Toge’s Cursed Speech

-Geto’s Ultimate Uzumaki

-Mahito’s idle transfiguration

-Toji’s Inverted Sky Spear

-The Kugisaki Resonance

-Seven to three of Nanamin

-Maki Dragon Bone

-Headmaster Yaga’s Cursed Puppets

-Choso Supernova

-Mei Mei’s Black Bird Manipulation

-Naobito’s Projection Sorcery

-Tengen’s Immortality Cursed Technique

-Panda Gorilla Mode

Gojo’s Unlimited technique allows the user to create a barrier of infinite space between themselves and their target. In this way, you basically create a defense that is almost impenetrable. Of the list, highlights that only two have not appeared in the animeand at the moment they are exclusive to the manga, so they could rise from their position once we see the second season of jujutsu kaisen in 2023.

On related topics, the next chapter of the manga has been delayed. Similarly, Jujutsu Kiasen break a record one piece.

Via: VIZ Average