Currently jujutsu kaisen has reached a new phase that draws attention in the arc of the sacrifice game, since now that the team of yuji Itadori has finished his first fights. And now, the newest chapter in the series has revealed what Kenjaku really wants to do with this deadly tournament, something that goes beyond awakening the different spirits.

Kenjakumaking moves to move on to the next real phase, he heads to a new and intense place in the newest chapter, as he has gotten closer to the Star Corridor in an attempt to eliminate Tengen. Thus he revealed that he wants to create a “next level” type of cursed spirit by fusing Tengen with non-users to form a massive spirit as a result. Something that is for fun.

Chapter 202 of the manga jujutsu kaisen go to Kenjaku addressing the Star Corridorwhere he prepares to fight choso. He reveals that the sacrificial game has “already served its purpose” by setting up a fusion of the non-sorcerers of Japan. Wanting to give birth to a new type of cursed energy, and thus a new type of spirit as a result, he wants to fuse Tengen with the mass of non-sorcerers to form a new creature.

When asked what kind of form a new evolution of CursedSpirit, Kenjaku he reveals that he’s really only doing it because he finds the idea funny. The game was meant to bring all the elements together in one area, and the ultimate goal is to experiment and see what all these people who have nothing to do with each other will transform into.

Remember that the manga of jujutsu kaisen is currently on air.

Via: comic book